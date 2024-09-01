Pass or Pursue on three potential 2024-25 Golden State Warriors trade targets
2. Kawhi Leonard
This isn't the first time Kawhi Leonard has been proposed as a trade target for Golden State, with the L.A. Clippers now in a fascinating position after letting 9x All-Star Paul George walk to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Leonard remains at the head of the roster and is under contract for another three years at nearly $50 million per season, but that could change if the Clippers take a tumble down the Western Conference standings as many predict.
Leonard's injury history is well-noted, yet he did manage 68 games last regular season which were his most since the 2016-17 season. When healthy he remains a superstar, having averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting an 52.5% from the floor and 41.7% from three-point range.
The 33-year-old was an All-Star for the sixth time and was named to the All-NBA Second Team, but injury again kept him to just two games in the Clippers six-game first-round series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Leonard's injury history is undoubtedly a cause for concern for team that may pursue him were he to become available. However, the Warriors aren't really in a position to pick-and-choose which star they should go after, particularly someone like Leonard who would be an excellent fit pending health. The next question is whether the Clippers would be be willing to orchestrate a trade with their pacific rival, having proven reluctant when it came to the George situation prior to free agency.