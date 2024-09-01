Pass or Pursue on three potential 2024-25 Golden State Warriors trade targets
3. Malcolm Brogdon
The Warriors have a history of making a deal with the Washington Wizards for a veteran point guard, having orchestrated the notable trade for Chris Paul last June. Could they do the same again in the form of Malcolm Brogdon?
After winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics in 2023, Brogdon was solid for the Portland Trail Blazers albeit in only 39 games last season. The 31-year-old averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 41.2% from three-point range.
Brogdon was again moved this offseason in a deal for Deni Avdija, and is unlikely to last too long at the rebuilding Wizards who could look to move on a couple of veterans. There's no doubt Golden State could do with more point guard depth, with their current roster relying heavily on second-year guard Brandin Podziemski to back up Stephen Curry.
Brogdon could foreseeably be one of the best point guard options available, though his $22.5 million expiring deal does make things slightly tricky from a salary-matching standpoint. While the former Rookie of the Year would be helpful, he's clearly not at the level of James, Leonard or any other genuine star who could drastically change the Warriors fortunes.
Combine that with the obvious injury concerns and you have to question whether Brogdon would really be worth it? The Warriors would probably be better keeping their powder dry and waiting for a star to become available, rather than utilize some of their assets on someone who's unlikely to be a huge difference-maker.