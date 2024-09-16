NBA Point Guard Tier List: Where does Warriors superstar Stephen Curry rank?
After capturing the elusive Finals MVP award in 2022, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has become widely acknowledged as a top two point guard in NBA history.
Whether Curry can be placed above Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is a fierce source of debate, yet there’s no arguing the legacy he’s built already from an historical context. What about the present though? At 36-year-old and entering his 16th NBA season, Curry may not be quite at the apex he once was. However, he's still one of the leagues best players and comfortably sits in the top handful of point guards across the NBA.
Where does Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry rank in the list of the best point guards entering the 2024-25 NBA season?
A number of publications have already released their overall and/or positional player rankings ahead of next season, so let's have a look at a few to get a greater sense of where Curry may stand in the current landscape.
NBA 2K25 Ratings:
Curry was given a 95 rating when NBA 2K25 released earlier this month, which was a -1 decrease from his 96 rating at the start of 2K24. It sits the 10x All-Star third among point guards behind Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (97) and Oklahoma City Thunder dynamo Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96).
The Ringer:
The Ringer's top 100 NBA player rankings were updated on June 20, with Curry ranked seventh overall and third among point guards again behind Doncic (second) and Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth).
HoopsHype:
HoopsHype published a list of their top 30 point guards in early August, with writer Frank Urbina one of the harshest assessors of Curry's standing in the league. Not only was he behind Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander in the top two spots, but also behind All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton to rank fifth.
..."The next campaign might be a bit of a passing-of-the-guard season in the point-guard hierarchy in the NBA," Urbina wrote of Curry.
Sportsnaut:
Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut provided a ranking of the top 50 NBA players at the start of May, placing Curry sixth overall and once again third among point guards behind Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Overall:
ESPN's rankings from last October suggested Doncic had already gone past Curry even prior to the start of last season. While that may have been debatable, it isn't so much now after the Slovenian led his team to the NBA Finals while Curry and the Warriors were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament.
The clear consensus is that Curry has also slid behind Gilgeous-Alexander, with the Canadian having finished second in MVP voting after averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists while leading the Thunder to the first-seed in the Western Conference last season.
While younger players like Brunson and Haliburton are in the conversation as Urbina suggests, Curry should still be considered on the podium as the third-best point guard in the league entering the 2024-25 season.