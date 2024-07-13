The potential "radioactive bomb" involving Jonathan Kuminga amid contract/trade buzz
It's make or break time for the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga. Despite all the debate surrounding his role and playing opportunity in his first three years, the fact remains that player and franchise need each other.
Barring a major trade -- which may or may not include Kuminga -- the Warriors best pathway of rising up the Western Conference standings is for the former seventh overall pick to take another major leap towards All-Star status. For Kuminga, he needs the opportunity to become that player and someone who could command upwards of $120 million on his next contract.
The issue is that even despite a breakout period over the second half of last season, there's still an element of uncertainty hanging over Kuminga entering his fourth year. He was incredibly impressive in being one of the shining lights over the final few months, yet a minor injury did see the 21-year-old once again come off the bench by the end of the season.
There's now a decision to be made on the starting lineup -- one that likely won't be made until training camp. Many analysts believe Kuminga simply must start, including ESPN's Zach Lowe who suggested on his podcast that not promising the young forward that role could be the franchise's version of throwing a radioactive bomb.
"If they all meet in Vegas and everybody meets in Vegas and the message is, 'hey we're going into training camp, it's going to be Steve's decision. Maybe he comes off the bench maybe he doesn't'. But I just don't think that can fly anymore. I think that could be a radioactive bomb throwing at the Jonathan Kuminga camp."- Zach Lowe
Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated (via Anthony Slater) on Friday his desire to agree on contract extensions for Kuminga and fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody this offseason. That may prove difficult if Kuminga decides to bet on himself -- at present he could be looking at a deal around $30 million per season, but he may also look at the recent max extensions handed to Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner and believe that he too could reach the level of commanding that type of money.
Kuminga remains in trade talks with head coach Steve Kerr confirming on Wednesday that everyone is part of discussions outside Stephen Curry. The athletic forward could be a major chip in dealing for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, though there remains a potential pathway for the Warriors to add the 2023 All-Star while retaining Kuminga on the roster.