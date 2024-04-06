Potential Stephen Curry co-star could become available for Golden State Warriors
With the offseason on the horizon for a plethora of teams, potentially inclusive of the Golden State Warriors, speculation will start to heat up on the next star that may become available on the trade market.
For a team like the Warriors who have lacked some star power this season beyond two-time MVP Stephen Curry, any notable name should draw interest from a franchise still determined to build a contender around their greatest ever player.
Would the Golden State Warriors entertain a move for Donovan Mitchell should the five-time All-Star become available in the offseason?
Donovan Mitchell's future has been a source of speculation since practically the moment he stepped foot in Cleveland 18 months ago. The 27-year-old has continued to play at an All-Star level since joining the Cavaliers, but there's always been an inkling of Mitchell's desire to join a big market team.
Mitchell has a $34.8 million deal for next season, followed by a $37.1 million player option for 2025-26. If there's a belief that the five-time All-Star won't re-sign in Cleveland, then perhaps the franchise may be inclined to find value for Mitchell according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.
"The buzz in NBA circles suggests that barring a run to the NBA Finals, Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere, and the Cavaliers are more likely than not to move him well before he can leave outright as a free agent."- Eric Pincus
Would the Warriors enter the sweepstakes for Mitchell should they emerge in the offseason? The immediate response may be no, with the 6'3" guard hardly a perfect positional fit next to the similarly-sized Curry.
Backtrack 12 months though and no one would have expected that Golden State would go on to acquire Chris Paul last offseason. That's proved that anything can happen, and Mitchell could be more realistic given the potential impact he may have on a fading Warrior dynasty.
The price would also be steep as opposed to Paul -- would the Warriors be willing to move on from Jonathan Kuminga rather than pay him an extension? Perhaps they may if there's a belief that Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis can be the starting four-five combination for the foreseeable future, with that duo potentially compensating for the defensive issues of a Curry-Mitchell backcourt.
What happens to Klay Thompson in such a scenario? Ideally the veteran sharpshooter would re-sign on a lower number in free agency, then potentially resume a sixth-man role that's been trialled relatively successfully over recent months.
Maybe Golden State can keep Wiggins too, with a potential package for Mitchell centered around Paul's contract, Kuminga and a combination of Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and future draft capital. That would also be a lot to give up without an assurance that Mitchell re-signs long-term, plus there's a genuine chance they would be outbid by a rival offer anyway.
The chances of Mitchell landing in the Bay is extremely slim, but if any All-Star level player hits the market this offseason then the Warriors are duty bound to at least explore what a deal may look like.