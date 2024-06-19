Predicting 8 Free Agency/Contract Outcomes for the Golden State Warriors
6. Lester Quinones
Lester Quinones' future will be of lesser priority for the Warriors, potentially providing the opportunity for the young guard to explore a different destination where he could be better placed to earn a solidified role.
The 23-year-old was converted from a two-way contract to a standard deal mid-season, having shown some promising signs over a 10-15 game stretch where Golden State were hampered by injuries.
Quinones is good enough to earn another guaranteed contract next season, and the Warriors should have no hesitation in re-signing him as the 13th-15th player on the roster to continue his development.
Outcome: Re-signs with Warriors on low-level contract
7. Usman Garuba
Usman Garuba's future has already garnered speculation this offseason, with the Spaniard having taken to social media to refute reports that he's set to return home to play for Real Madrid.
After signing a two-way deal with the Warriors, Garuba spent almost the entirety of this season with Santa Cruz where he averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game.
Despite having been converted to a standard contract in the final days of Golden State's season, it appears highly unlikely that he'll return to the franchise. Hopefully Garuba can get another NBA opportunity, though a Eurohoops source believes Real Madrid is still the most likely outcome.
Outcome: Leaves NBA, signs with Real Madrid in Europe
8. Jerome Robinson
Jerome Robinson played in 22 games for the Warriors on a two-way contract this season, with his minutes almost exclusively coming in garbage time. The former lottery pick averaged 1.4 points on 33.3% shooting and 11.8% from three-point range -- numbers that are unlikely to earn him another NBA chance.
At 27-years-old and no longer eligible to sign a two-way deal, Robinson may have to return to the G League or look overseas to continue his basketball career.
Outcome: Fails to earn NBA contract, returns to G League or looks overseas