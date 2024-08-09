Reported asking price for Warriors forward could lead to another free agency scenario
The Golden State Warriors have faced notable contract situations over the past two years, with veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson each entering unrestricted free agency.
Green ultimately re-signed on a four-year, $100 million contract, but it wasn't the same for Thompson who has departed for the Dallas Mavericks after a season of speculation on his future. Now with the offseason quietening down, attention has started to focus further on the next biggest contract decision the Warriors will have to make.
Jonathan Kuminga's reported asking price suggests he could follow a similar path to Golden State Warriors veterans in entering free agency
Jonathan Kuminga presents as one of the most important pieces to Golden State right now, but how will that be reflected in extension talks for the young forward this offseason? According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on a recent episode of No Cap Room, the 21-year-old is after a full max rookie extension.
The former seventh overall pick is eligible to sign a five-year, $224 million extension, with the notion of Fischer's report seemingly shared by Anthony Slater and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.
He (Kuminga) thinks he's a $40 million player now. We talked about confidence. It's fine. You want your players to feel that way," Kawakami stated. "Then you start getting contractual discussions and it's going to be very difficult for the Warriors to go, okay, $35 million a year for Jonathan Kuminga right now.”
The contractual situation has made Kuminga a less desired prospect around the league, though there's been little suggestion that Golden State have actually made him available in trade discussions.
It's difficult to see an agreement being reached if Kuminga truly wants the max extension. Unlike Thompson who was eligible to sign throughout the entirety of last season, a deal with Kuminga would have to be made prior to the season otherwise he automatically becomes a restricted free agent in 2025.
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner are top 10 picks from 2021 who have already signed the max extension, but each of that trio have consistently shown more than Kuminga in their careers to date.
That doesn't mean Kuminga can't reach a similar or even higher level, particularly after a second half of last season where he took significant strides with more consistent opportunity. However, it's going to be difficult to see the Warriors offering a max extension when there's still doubts over whether Kuminga will even earn a starting role once training camp gets underway in October.