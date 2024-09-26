Pros and Cons of Golden State Warriors Potentially Trading for Jimmy Butler
A true two-way threat
Jimmy Butler is the epitome of a two-way guard/wing that NBA GMs have been infatuated with over the last few years. Butler can guard 1-4 at an elite level while giving you an easy 20 points on every given night.
This is something the Golden State Warriors have desperately been looking for since Klay Thompson's decline due to injury. Whether it's the defense of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, or the offense provided by Buddy Hield, this Warriors roster has a number of specialists rather than true two-way players.
Overall, this could be a seamless fit for the Warriors from an on-court perspective. If Jimmy is available for the right price, it's a no-brainer. However, a blockbuster trade like this can still have some concerns.
What's the price?
Unfortunately, the Warriors and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. found out the hard way this offseason that trading for Stars in the NBA is a challenging business. Paul George was the first name that gained traction then quickly disappeared when the L.A Clippers decided to let the 9x All-Star walk in free agency rather than send him to a competitor in the Western Conference.
Utah Jazz GM Danny Ainge attempted to rob young players and future assets when the Warriors called about impressive big man Lauri Markkanen who ultimately renegotiated and extended his deal in Salt Lake City.
So, the question becomes what the Heat will want in return for the aging star. Signs point to Jimmy Butler potentially walking away from Miami next season, with a player option in 2025-26 giving him the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent. Will Pat Riley take the chance of losing him for nothing, or gaining some future young players and draft picks to restart the culture in Miami?