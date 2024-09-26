Pros and Cons of Golden State Warriors Potentially Trading for Jimmy Butler
Durability Concerns
One thing that should worry the Warriors is Jimmy's uncertainty and availability throughout an 82-game season. Butler played 64 games in the 2022-2023 season -- the most in the last six seasons. We mentioned his ability to elevate his game come playoff time, but the regular season has sometimes been inconsistent.
The Warriors don't have the luxury of resting stars during the regular season or going through slumps and lulls throughout the year. Every game matters, and if Butler is acquired, any injury will prove detrimental, as the Warriors will likely lack depth after a trade is made.
Going all in one more time
Many Warriors fans have been frustrated with the front office since the 2022 championship as they have tried to implement the "two timelines" roster. There is no question that Curry and Green are on their way out, but the lack of faith and belief in Curry's greatness and the lack of surrounding him with the pieces to compete has been disheartening.
When you have a generational player like Curry, anything less than a championship is a failure. The front office has often prioritized the franchise's future over competing today. That can all change with a trade for another "older" star.
This trade would require young assets like Jonathan Kuminga and others, along with a plethora of future draft picks. Picks that could end up being valuable depending on how these stars age.
The Golden State Warriors should jump on the opportunity if the price is right. Jimmy Butler has a lot left in the tank, and if the Olympics was any indicator of how Steph hasn't lost a step entering this year, he deserves every chance to compete for a championship again.