Quinten Post's comparison to NBA champion would be ideal outcome for Warriors
There's a myriad of storylines surrounding the Golden State Warriors heading into training camp next month, perhaps starting with how their offseason additions adapt to a new environment, along with the potential improvement among their young players.
Someone who fits both of those categories is Quinten Post, albeit this year's 52nd overall pick may go a little more under the radar with a greater focus on the Warriors free agent acquisitions, as well as development from the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Nonetheless, Post factors as an very intriguing player to watch over preseason.
The Golden State Warriors may have found what they've been desperately crying out for in the form of 52nd overall pick Quinten Post
What makes Post so fascinating is the complete point-of-difference that he could offer the Golden State front court. None of Kuminga, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney are seven-foot tall, nor are those five players known for their shooting ability. Post, on the other hand, enters his rookie year with this interesting blend of size and ability to space the floor.
The need for a genuine stretch big has been prominent for the Warriors for quite some time, which is one of the reasons they were so keen on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, and why there have been various trade proposals involving floor spacing centers.
One of those earlier this offseason featured Brook Lopez, particularly after speculation that the Milwaukee Bucks were open to trading the 2021 NBA champion. While the 36-year-old may be staying in Milwaukee at least for the time being, it's ironic that Post's pre-draft profile compared him to Lopez given that's exactly the type of player Golden State needs.
His draft profile on NBA.com reads, "because of his limited mobility but three-and-D upside, Post has shades of current Brook Lopez or Al Horford to his game." The 'shades of' term means any comparison is rather loose, but it still gives an idea of someone who Post may look to emulate.
No one can expect the 24-year-old to develop into Lopez, but if Post can fit a similar mould then that would be an ideal outcome for the Warriors, and more so because of the variation it would bring to the rest of the roster.
Injury limited Post to only the final two Summer League games, but the Dutchman did flash his skills enough albeit while on a minutes restriction. He averaged 10 points in 14.7 minutes per game, going 2-of-5 (40%) from three-point range over those two outings.