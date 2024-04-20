Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 1: Orlando Magic
One team has been mentioned every time Klay Thompson's free agency has come up. One team has a massive need for shooting, a massive amount of cap space and is at the right point in their life cycle as a team to pursue a win-now veteran to impart championship experience to their young up-and-coming roster.
That team is the Orlando Magic.
The Magic exceeded expectations and finished this season with the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, with a top-5 defense but a struggling offense. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner made lemonade out of lemons but would so desperately benefit from better spacing options.
Klay Thompson would open up space and pull the defense's attention his way, and surrounded by some of the biggest and best defenders in the East his waning defensive ability would be supported. The Magic don't have anyone in their rotation able to run off-ball actions designed to spring shooters open.
The Magic can plug in Klay Thompson for Gary Harris in the starting lineup, going big and juicing their offensive attack. They can afford to overpay Klay for a few seasons and reap the benefits his shooting and spacing would provide. He's not the perfect solution, but short of making a blockbuster trade for a star, signing Thompson would be a significant help to their chances at taking a step forward next season.
The Golden State Warriors are the favorite to re-sign Klay Thompson. If he leaves, however, the Orlando Magic are the team that makes the most sense and should be the favorite to land the future Hall of Fame player.