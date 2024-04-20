Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 10: San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were among the worst teams in the Western Conference this season, and spent most of the year at the very bottom of the standings. As the season went on, however, and even as the organization tried to hold out players and lose games, the team picked up a number of wins and passed the Portland Trail Blazers in the West standings. The reason? Rookie Victor Wembanyama was that good.
That means the Spurs won't be sitting around thinking up ways to lose games anymore. This is a team that has an All-NBA type of player already, and he will only continue to improve. They have a collection of young players around Wembanyama and it's not entirely clear which ones are long-term fits for this team.
The best way to add veteran talent to pursue winning while not stunting the development of young players is to add shooting. Klay Thompson could come in and play in a variety of lineups, bombing away from long distance and likely even getting the green light to work off-the-dribble. Wembanyama desperately needed a secondary scorer last season, and Thompson can be that at times, and at other times simply open up the court for Wembanyama to dominate.
The Spurs are not sitting on endless amounts of cap space, but they should have $20 million or more and could rather easily open up a bit more to sign Thompson. His championship experience would be a boon to the Spurs' roster and would likely attract Gregg Popovich.
The Spurs are going to play it slow, likely need to prioritize a veteran point guard with their cap space and don't offer Thompson any realistic chance at another title during his prime. Yet the idea of Klay playing with Wembanyama is certainly an intriguing one.