Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 9: Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have a lot of optionality this summer. After trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby this past season they may look like a rebuilding team, but they prioritized proven young talent and usable veterans in those trades while also adding Kelly Olynyk. There is a very real chance the Raptors want to win again as early as next season.
If so, they will have flexibility this summer. If they decline Bruce Brown's team option they could open up as much as $46 million or more in cap space, becoming significant players on the free agent market. They have a starting center, a point-forward in Scottie Barnes coming into his own, and solid perimeter scorers. What they don't have is a proven knockdown shooter.
Klay Thompson could start at small forward and race around back screens all day long. He and Immanuel Quickley would likely develop good chemistry, and the Raptors could play second-year movement shooter Gradey Dick in double-gunner lineups to leverage their shooting to an elite level.
The Raptors shouldn't spend significant money on an aging player this summer, but should instead be looking to move veterans and continue building a young core. That doesn't mean they will, however, and if the front office wants to get better again quickly, Thompson is an intriguing player to call.