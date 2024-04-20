Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 8: LA Clippers
From a basketball standpoint, the addition of Klay Thompson to the LA Clippers makes a lot of sense. They are a team fully invested in winning a title in the present. They have a number of perimeter players in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden who can handle the ball and create for themselves. What they could use is another player in the starting lineup who can truly bomb away from 3-point range.
Norman Powell has thrived with the team's other stars and filled that off-ball shooter role, but he can rarely rev up the volume on his 3-pointers. Klay Thompson will shoot with no regard for shot volume, getting them up whenever he sees an inch of daylight. The Clippers could use that shooting gravity and won't be scared away by Thompson's age as their window of contending with Leonard is small anyway.
When Shams Charania spoke about Thompson's upcoming free agency, he mentioned "both LA teams" would be interested. That may be true, but the question then becomes how the Clippers could possibly sign Thompson given their salary situation.
There is not a good answer to that question, which is why the Clippers rank this far down the list. A sign-and-trade would require the Warriors to play ball in moving Klay to a division rival, and it would also require the Clippers to slash significant salary to get below the tax aprons to make one legal. It's not impossible, but it's certainly a long shot.