Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 6: Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are still alive in the 2024 NBA playoffs, but with star forward Jimmy Butler sidelined and the historically good Boston Celtics matched up with them, their time in the playoffs this season is probably limited. To close the gap and put the Heat back up in the circle of East contenders, they will need to make some additions to the roster this offseason.
Given the success of movement shooters like Duncan Robinson and previously Max Strus with this team, adding the premier movement shooter in Klay Thompson makes a lot of sense. He would instantly open up space inside for Butler and Bam Adebayo to work, and he could also be a part of bench units to unlock defense-minded lineups.
The Heat are completely fine with adding win-now veterans, as they have shown in recent seasons by bringing on Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Andre Iguodala. Thompson could be the latest in line, taking his talents to South Beach and giving the Heat a high-octane shooter and scorer to make their offense more potent.
The Heat don't have cap space waiting for them this summer, so adding Thompson would need to be a part of a sign-and-trade transaction. Would the Warriors be interested in Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson? If not, more complicated scenarios would need to be put in place. That is the biggest hurdle to Klay joining the Heat this summer.