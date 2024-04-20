Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 5: Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons will likely have the most cap space of any team in the league this offseason. They have a young, unproven core of players on rookie contracts and a number of expiring veteran deals coming off of the books. If the Pistons want to outbid everyone else for Klay Thompson, they certainly could.
Why would they? That's an excellent question, as the Pistons likely still don't have a true No. 1 guy to lead them back into contention. Yet this is also a team that has languished at the bottom of the standings for too many seasons, and their appetite for losing is likely spent. They seem like a strong bet to try and follow the lead of the Houston Rockets and add win-now veteran talent to their young core.
Klay Thompson makes a lot of sense in that scenario. The Pistons have a massive need for shooting around Cade Cunningham, often playing two bigs and/or non-shooting wing Ausar Thompson and giving Cunningham no room to work with. Adding a shooter like Thompson instantly opens up space.
If the plan for Thompson is to find a team where he can compete, Detroit is not the answer. They are still years away from doing anything meaningful in the postseason, no matter how they spend their money this summer. Yet money talks, and if the Pistons' offer to Thopmson is high enough it's not unreasonable to think he could be in Detroit next season.