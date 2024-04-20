Ranking 10 Free Agent destinations if Klay Thompson walks away from the Warriors
No. 4: Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have long had a fascination with the Stephen Curry dynasty and its players. They hired Warriors assistant Luke Walton as head coach, they have brought on a number of role players after stints with the Warriors, and LeBron James and Draymond Green are seemingly always fighting and flirting with one another.
Could they make a move to bring in another member of the dynasty, this time Klay Thompson? It's without question that if LeBron James is still on the Lakers and they are trying to win games that a player like Thompson could significantly help them. They have lacked truly elite shooting the last few seasons and LeBron and the front office could target Thompson as a proven playoff performer who is not afraid of the moment.
The prospect of Klay Thompson making one last run for a title wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey is a difficult one to even conceive, but he is the ideal player to put on a win-now team with LeBron James. James would get him open shots galore and he would pry open the paint for Anthony Davis to breathe.
From there, the financial machinations have to be worked to find a way to bring Thompson on board. The Lakers have a number of tradeable salaries and draft assets, but what they don't have is cap space. Would the Warriors truly work out a deal with the Lakers to send one of the Splash Brothers to one of their biggest rivals? It's a long shot, but the fit is strong and the Lakers have assets to offer, so it's a bit more realistic than the Heat or Clippers getting something done.