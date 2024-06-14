Ranking 11 Golden State Warriors Trade Assets This Offseason
7. 2026 First-Round Pick
By the time the 2026 Draft rolls around, Stephen Curry will be 38-years-old and Draymond Green 36. The pair appear as if they can still be impactful players at this point, particularly Curry who's still playing at an All-Star level. However, the end could come very quick for the star duo, along with Klay Thompson who would also be 36 should he re-sign.
Rival teams could see this as a lottery pick in waiting depending on how they view Golden State's young players and their ability to support the aging core.
6. Draymond Green
Who knows where Draymond Green's value lies -- some may say he should be below Jackson-Davis and perhaps even Moody on this list, others would argue he should be higher. On one hand his constant indiscretions, including two seperate suspensions this season, would scare most teams off, but on the other hand he remains one of the league's best defenders when the stakes are at their highest.
Green will make $50 million over the next two seasons and then has a $27.7 million player option for 2026-27 -- a contract that could quickly age poorly if he begins to lose athleticism. He ranked second on the Warriors in plus-minus this season, proving he remains a winning piece that would interest some championship contenders. Either way, Golden State are unlikely to be entertaining trades involving Green this offseason.