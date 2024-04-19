Blue Man Hoop
Ranking the 3 biggest positives from the Golden State Warriors' season

By Peter O'Keefe

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
1. Jonathan Kuminga

It took longer than most fans had wanted, and may have only came about by an explosive report in early January, but Jonathan Kuminga took a leap in his third-season that finally befitted his ever-present potential.

After a 2023 playoffs where he was axed from the rotation, Kuminga's role continued to fluctuate early in the season. By January 4 it reached a boiling point, with a report stating that the young forward had "lost faith" in his head coach after being benched for the final 18 minutes of a home game against the Nuggets.

Kuminga played a team-high 36 minutes the following night and only grew from there, averaging 18.7 points on 54.2% shooting from the floor and 36.1% from three point range, while also adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The former seventh overall pick emerged into a candidate for the league's Most Improved Player award, and at times looked like the Warriors' second-best player. At the very least he was the team's second go-to scorer, with his unstoppable nature at the rim a nice complement to the shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

A couple of minor injury concerns dampened the end of Kuminga's season, but he still showed some positive signs with 10 second-quarter points on Tuesday that briefly bought Golden State back into the contest.

Unlike the franchise's other young players, Kuminga still holds legitimate All-Star level potential which should subsequently place his growth as the biggest positive in the Warrior season. Extension eligible ahead of his fourth-year, we're about to find out just how much the franchise is willing to commit to their ultra-athletic forward.

