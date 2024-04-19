Ranking the 3 biggest positives from the Golden State Warriors' season
1. Jonathan Kuminga
It took longer than most fans had wanted, and may have only came about by an explosive report in early January, but Jonathan Kuminga took a leap in his third-season that finally befitted his ever-present potential.
After a 2023 playoffs where he was axed from the rotation, Kuminga's role continued to fluctuate early in the season. By January 4 it reached a boiling point, with a report stating that the young forward had "lost faith" in his head coach after being benched for the final 18 minutes of a home game against the Nuggets.
Kuminga played a team-high 36 minutes the following night and only grew from there, averaging 18.7 points on 54.2% shooting from the floor and 36.1% from three point range, while also adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The former seventh overall pick emerged into a candidate for the league's Most Improved Player award, and at times looked like the Warriors' second-best player. At the very least he was the team's second go-to scorer, with his unstoppable nature at the rim a nice complement to the shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
A couple of minor injury concerns dampened the end of Kuminga's season, but he still showed some positive signs with 10 second-quarter points on Tuesday that briefly bought Golden State back into the contest.
Unlike the franchise's other young players, Kuminga still holds legitimate All-Star level potential which should subsequently place his growth as the biggest positive in the Warrior season. Extension eligible ahead of his fourth-year, we're about to find out just how much the franchise is willing to commit to their ultra-athletic forward.