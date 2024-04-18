Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments from the Golden State Warriors' season
The Golden State Warriors' season came to an uninspired ending on Tuesday night, having been soundly beaten by the Sacramento Kings in the 9/10 Play-In game at Golden 1 Center.
It concluded a disappointing year for the franchise who, after entering with championship aspirations, fell terribly short despite a positive second-half of the season where they finished 27-12 over their final 39 games.
Which players proved the most disappointing for the Golden State Warriors in a rather forgetful season for the franchise?
The reality is that the Warriors left themselves too much to do after a start to the season that was plagued by a range of issues. Their underwhelming form bore from the disappointing play of many of their veterans, while injury and suspension also took its toll.
But which Golden State players actually fell the lowest below expectation? Gary Payton II had a second-straight year plagued by injury, leaving his impact limited despite flashes of the player he'd been in the 2022 championship season. Dario Saric began impressively following his free agency acquisition in the offseason, yet his defensive liabilities ultimately pushed him out of the rotation by season's end. Usually reliable center Kevon Looney went from starting five to fringe rotation piece in a surprisingly poor season for the 28-year-old.
That trio may have failed to deliver on what was hoped, but they weren't the most disappointing elements of the Warrior season. Let's rank three players who you could argue cost Golden State a top six-seed and a guaranteed playoff spot.