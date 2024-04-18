Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments from the Golden State Warriors' season
2. Andrew Wiggins
By his own accord during a press conference on Wednesday, Andrew Wiggins' "season didn't go too well." That may be putting it lightly given the Canadian produced easily the worst campaign of his decade-long career to date.
After missing a significant period late last season due to personal issues, and then suffering a rib injury during the playoffs, Wiggins appeared ill-prepared to bounce back to anywhere near his best form from the 2022 playoffs.
The 29-year-old scored more than 15 points just once in his first 13 appearances, with a 31-point outing in the 14th game part of the frustration with Wiggins' season. There were signs of his best at different points, but it was nowhere near consistent enough for Golden State to be the team they aspired to be.
Wiggins' 13.2 points per game was 3.7 points below his second-worst year that came in his rookie season. His rebounding, assists, blocks and steals were down, so too his field-goal and three-point percentage. The defense remained important but not overly impactful, with a -1.4 defensive box plus-minus easily the worst in his time with the franchise.
It all ultimately led to a demotion to the bench for the first time in his career -- a brutal but necessary decision that may have helped a rejuvenation of sorts over the final portion of the season. Wiggins played a role in the franchise rediscovering some form, but he was also the primary reason they found themselves in a major hole to begin with.
Despite being contracted for a further three seasons, Wiggins will once again face speculation on his future with the very real possibility that he's played his last game for the Warriors.