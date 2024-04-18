Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments from the Golden State Warriors' season
1. Draymond Green
Draymond Green remained arguably the Warriors' second-most valuable player this season, which is exactly why his pair of reckless and needless suspensions in the first 25 games may be the most disappointing aspect of the year.
Following his training camp incident with Jordan Poole in 2022, some will argue Green has now ruined two-straight Golden State seasons. It's hard to argue against that, even if he was one of the primary reasons they finished the season so strongly.
Green's on-court production was better than most could have expected, particularly after he began the season with an injury concern that saw him miss the first two games followed by a minutes restriction.
The biggest surprise was the 34-year-old's uptick in three-point shooting -- after seven-straight seasons shooting less than 31%, Green shot 39.5% on nearly 2.3 attempts per game. That included five first-half threes against the Los Angeles Lakers in a stunning performance just last week.
Green also reminded the league of his generational defensive ability to close the season, sometimes single-handedly winning games with clutch plays down the stretch. Yet for all the good shooting, high-level defense and continued playmaking, it's hard to shake the pair of suspensions that put the franchise too far behind the pack.
Where would the Warriors be right now if Green hadn't have missed those 21 games? It's fair to expect that they may have won the four extra games required to clinch the sixth-seed and a guaranteed playoff spot.