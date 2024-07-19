Ranking 3 free agency steals proposed for the Golden State Warriors
With 14 players on their main roster and a further three signed to two-way contracts, the Golden State Warriors already have a complete team to enter next season with.
That doesn't mean the Warriors are done making moves, or that they shouldn't be keeping tabs on some free agents who surprisingly remain on the market. While the franchise doesn't have any roster spots available right now, that could quickly change if they orchestrate a deal for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
A rough market for remaining free agents could give the Golden State Warriors an opportunity to get another valuable addition this offseason
Gary Trent Jr.'s move to the Milwaukee Bucks on a minimum contract could be a sign of other free agents needing to take one-year "prove it" deals rather than the multi-year, big money deals they once expected.
The new CBA with the inclusion of the second apron has made teams even more aware of their cap situation, seemingly hurting a number of players as Morten Stig Jensen of Forbes outlined on Thursday.
"In an NBA economy where the salary cap has become an even bigger dictator than ever before, players like Trent Jr - as inexplicably as it sounds - may simply not have the market that they should be having."- Morten Stig Jensen
Golden State have already taken advantage of this to a degree -- even despite his back injury, De'Anthony Melton was expected to get a multi-year deal before signing with the Warriors on the mid-level exception. Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield both got longer-term deals, yet at prices that could certainly prove team-friendly.
Could they take the opportunity to pull off another steal on the free agency market this offseason? Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed three options for the Warriors in an article on Thursday, so let's rank them from least valuable to most valuable starting with a former Finals opponent.