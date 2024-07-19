Ranking 3 free agency steals proposed for the Golden State Warriors
3. Cedi Osman
At this point it seems certain that Cedi Osman will have to settle for a minimum contract, having just completed a four-year, $31.1 million contract that started with the Cleveland Cavaliers and ended with the San Antonio Spurs.
Osman has been a solid rotation forward since his second year, averaging between 17 and 32 minutes in each of the past six seasons. The 29-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Spurs last season, shooting an efficient 38.9% from beyond the arc on 1.4 attempts per game.
The Warriors could do with another small forward if one or both of Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody are moved in a trade, though that could be alleviated if Lauri Markkanen is the player coming back the other way.
Markkanen's shooting would provide flexibility in the front court where Golden State would still have a plethora of options -- Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson and Trayce Jackson-Davis are different players to Osman, but they would nevertheless be above him in the rotation. Not to mention the Warriors may still have Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III, two players in a similar role who could step in when called upon.
Even if Golden State do open up a roster spot or two, it's hard to see Osman earning a consistent role unless injuries arise. It's for this reason that he'd be a reasonable but not hugely valuable signing for the franchise.