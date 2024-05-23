Ranking 3 Free Agent Targets already proposed for the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will again be bit-part players in free agency this offseason, with their payroll situation limiting their potential to splash cash on big-name targets.
That doesn't mean free agency won't play an important role in not only rounding out the roster, but hopefully acquiring a player who can become a bonafide part of Steve Kerr's rotation next season.
The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to a trio of targets ahead of the opening to free agency in just over a month
The Warriors success in free agency has unsurprisingly followed their on-court fortunes in recent seasons. Signing impactful veterans Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica in 2021 resulted in a championship less than 12 months later, while Donte DiVincenzo helped Golden State get to the second-round of the playoffs in 2023.
Fast-forward to this season and nor Dario Saric or Cory Joseph had the influence they would have liked, with the latter traded to the Indiana Pacers for a late second-round pick at February's mid-season deadline.
Golden State's free agency aspirations this offseason will hinge on their ability to get under the second-tax apron, an element that will be decided by what they do with Chris Paul's non-guaranteed contract and 1) whether Klay Thompson re-signs with the franchise and 2) at what sort of price.
The Warriors have a pathway to get under the second tax apron, giving them access to the taxpayer mid-level exception. That could prove crucial in the type of players they can target, rather than being limited to veteran minimum contracts like Saric and Joseph were 12 months ago.
Just over a month till free agency and the Warriors have already been linked to various free agents as potential targets. Let's rank them based on their need on the roster and the type of impact they could have in the Bay next season: