Ranking 3 Free Agent Targets already proposed for the Golden State Warriors
2. De'Anthony Melton
De'Anthony Melton is an intriguing option and one brought up by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami in an article earlier in the week focusing on the Warriors' wish list for this offseason. Coming off an $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, the 25-year-old's value will be interesting given his injury issues this season.
Melton had been durable in playing all but 14 total games across the last two seasons, yet was hampered by a back injury this season that limited him to just 38 games including only eight from January 1 onwards.
At his best Melton has proved himself a fourth or fifth starter on a playoff team -- the type of player that would easily get above the mid-level exception. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in the 2022-23 season, shooting 39% from three-point range on over five attempts per game.
If the back injury has dropped Melton's value significantly, then he's the type of player who could rehabilitate his value at the Warriors in a similar manner to Porter and DiVincenzo in the past. Thompson's free agency will be a factor, but Melton has a little more flexibility to his game than Beasley so could probably be a target nonetheless.
If anything Melton would be vying with Brandin Podziemski for guard minutes off the bench, or as a starter if Thompson were to depart. The two share similarities as well-rounded guys who can impact the game on both ends, shoot it at a reasonable rate, handle the ball a little bit, and are good rebounders for their position.