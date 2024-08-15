Ranking 3 recent Warriors trade proposals from least disastrous to most disastrous
3. Warriors trade for All-Star wing
Brandon Ingram may be the best player involved in these three trades, yet he's also the one that brings the most potential for disaster. Some players just don't appear to be the Golden State-type, and the 26-year-old certainly falls into that category.
We've already seen this experience when Ingram was part of the USA's 2023 World Cup team under Warrior head coach Steve Kerr. The 2020 All-Star had a poor tournament, averaged less than six points per game, and even vented his frustration during an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
It's nothing against Ingram individually, it's just the reality of contrasting styles that even saw perennial All-NBA talent Jayson Tatum out of Kerr's rotation for large portions of the Paris Olympics.
That's not to say Ingram wouldn't be totally ineffective nor helpful, but it's not worth the price from both a trade and contractual perspective. Wiggins, Payton, Moody and two first-round picks is a significant package to deal, and with that investment would come the necessity for Golden State to ensure Ingram hangs around long-term with a new contract likely in excess of $200 million.
The upside is that Ingram works better than expected, but even then how far is a combination of he and Curry taking you? Second-round of the playoffs perhaps? The downside is you give up significant assets for a one-year rental, or are left paying maximum money to an injury-prone forward who doesn't particularly fit your system -- both potentially disastrous scenarios.
Fortunately it appears the Warriors understand this, with The Athletic reporting last week that the franchise has no interest in an Ingram trade.