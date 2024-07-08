Ranking 5 Chris Paul replacements the Warriors can still acquire this offseason
Despite the obvious heartbreak associated with the departure of beloved franchise legend Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have had a positive offseason to date underpinned by three valuable additions.
De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield have all been acquired in the past week, with the latter pair involved in a six-team trade that saw Thompson head to the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to all of those transactions, the franchise also lost veteran point guard Chris Paul to the San Antonio Spurs after waiving his $30 million non-guaranteed contract for next season.
The Golden State Warriors still haven't found a proven backup point guard following the departure of Chris Paul
Paul was always unlikely to be a Warrior next season, yet the franchise has, to this point, decided not to find another point guard option outside of signing Reece Beekman to a two-way contract. It's a risky proposition as things stand, with the current roster appearing to rely on second-year combo guard Brandin Podziemski to run things in the non-Stephen Curry minutes.
Perhaps Golden State don't believe they need another pure point guard, and that the likes of Podziemski, Melton, Anderson and Draymond Green can cover the load instead. But with one roster spot available (pending the contractual decision on Quinten Post), the Warriors should be looking at another serviceable option to fill the void.
While the front office are now limited to minimum contracts, they do have the flexibility of orchestrating sign-and-trades or other deals that could get them more valuable players -- we've already seen that in the case of Anderson and Hield.
With that in mind, let's look at the five best point guards still on the market that Golden State could try and get their hands on in the coming weeks (or months).