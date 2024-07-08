Ranking 5 Chris Paul replacements the Warriors can still acquire this offseason
1. Tyus Jones
Tyus Jones is almost assuredly the best point guard left on the market, having failed to find a new home (or return to the Washington Wizards) in the seven days since free agency opened. Why might that be the case? Justin Lewis of the Sporting News recently had an intriguing perspective, labelling Jones a 'tweener' who's good enough to view himself as a starter but not good enough to be seen as such by contending teams.
Does Jones want to be a starter on a bad team again like he was with the Wizards last season, or does he want to be the sixth man on a good team? Lewis believes a sign-and-trade could come into play, which is where the Warriors may be able to get into the conversation with mid-tier contracts like Kevon Looney and/or Gary Payton II.
Not only would Jones be the perfect backup to Curry as someone who's led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio in the last five years, but he's a good enough off-ball shooter to be able to play minutes alongside the two-time MVP or a developing Podziemski.
Jones averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists with the Wizards last season, having shot 48.9% from the floor and 41.4% from three-point range. Those numbers may dip a little in a more limited role with Golden State, but he nonetheless presents as the best option of point guards likely to find a new team in the coming weeks.