Ranking 5 Chris Paul replacements the Warriors can still acquire this offseason
2. Collin Sexton
While Collin Sexton isn't a free agent and has two years, $37.5 million left on his deal, perhaps the Warriors could propose his name as part of negotiations for Utah Jazz teammate Lauri Markkanen.
Should Golden State wish to try and use Andrew Wiggins in a deal for Markkanen, then another player is likely to come back in order to match salaries. Sexton, although not as proven or experienced, could prove a better option to an alternative in Jordan Clarkson.
After just 55 combined games in his previous two years, Sexton had a nice bounceback season with Utah where he averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 assists on an efficient 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from three-point range.
The 25-year-old wouldn't necessarily wish to play a backup and more limited role with the Warriors at this point of his career, but he'd still be a solid addition capable of playing 20-25 minutes per game.
3. Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz is still looking for a new team after five years with the Orlando Magic. The former number one overall pick has never reached the pre-draft expectations set upon him, but he has carved out a nice role as someone capable of being a valuable back up point guard.
Fultz averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, with that having come off a career-best year in 2022-23 where he put up 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in nearly 30 minutes per game.
It's difficult to see where his value lies after the conclusion of a three-year, $50 million contract, yet Fultz remains a name for potential teams to monitor as one of the best point guards still available on the free agency market.