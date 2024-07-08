Ranking 5 Chris Paul replacements the Warriors can still acquire this offseason
4. Kyle Lowry
After losing a 39-year-old point guard in the form of Paul, there would be no closer replacement than that of Kyle Lowry who's yet to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. While that may remain the most likely outcome, it could be worth a call to see if the 38-year-old is interested in a back up role behind Curry for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
Lowry is far from the player he was during his prime with the Toronto Raptors, but he could still fill a role for 15-20 minutes per game as a veteran facilitator and someone who shot 39.2% on over four three-point attempts last season.
The 5x All-Star may not have the upside or production of others on this list, but he's the only one with genuine playoff/championship experience and would undoubtedly be the cheapest as a player likely to sign a minimum contract.
5. Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a nightmare period with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, leaving his future uncertain as an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old is still young enough to suggest he could turn things around and return to being a capable back up point guard, making him a plausible option for a team in need of his offensive skillset.
Prior to last season, Dinwiddie started all 79 games in 2022-23 with the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 36.9% from three-point range.
The 10-year veteran is a risky option given his struggles with the Lakers to close last season, but he also holds the potential of being a very valuable, high-upside acquisition if he can be had on a minimum contract.