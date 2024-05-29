Ranking 5 destinations for Warriors' Chris Paul should he hit NBA Free Agency
A little less than 12 months removed from acquiring him via trade, the Golden State Warriors will have a decision to make on veteran point guard Chris Paul in the next six weeks.
June 28 is the specific date to monitor in regard to Paul's future, with the Warriors needing to decide wheter the guarantee or waive the 39-year-old's $30 million contract for next season. If Golden State do choose cut Paul's salary to reduce their exorbitant payroll, the 19-year veteran would become a free agent for the first time in his decorated career.
Golden State Warriors veteran Chris Paul will likely have a number of suitors should he become a free agent this offseason
Many expect Paul to hit the free agency market, with few if any teams likely to have interest in paying $30 million to a back up point guard next season. However, should he become a free agent, Paul is expected to have a number of suitors after proving impactful for the Warriors this season.
A number of teams have already been linked to Paul in anticipation of him becoming a free agent, so let's rank five teams by likelihood of signing the "point god" this offseason:
5. Chicago Bulls
In an article on Tuesday looking at 10 blockbuster trades and deals that need to happen this offseason, ESPN's Chris Herring proposed the Chicago Bulls as a possible destination for Paul as a free agent.
Herring identified the Bulls need for a table-setter which Paul would provide, yet also completely failed to mention Coby White -- the young guard who finished second in Most Improved Player voting. With White, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine currently on the roster, how much opportunity would Paul get on the ball? That's without mentioning Lonzo Ball who believes he'll be able to return to the floor next season.
Even if the Bulls were interested, what's the incentive for Paul? The role wouldn't necessarily be huge and nor would the contract offer, while it's not as if Chicago are any kind of bonafide championship contender.