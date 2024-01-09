Ranking 5 proposed Jonathan Kuminga trades for the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the most perilous position they've been in for quite some time, with time running out in a season that's going by the wayside in a quick and rather meek fashion.
The second-half of last week only added fuel to the Warriors' slew of issues, and should only increase the urgency as the franchise sunk to a 17-19 record and 11th-place in the Western Conference.
On Thursday Golden State collapsed to defeat after holding an 18-point lead over the Denver Nuggets with less than seven minutes remaining in the third-quarter. The following night they only just scraped past the league-worst Detroit Pistons, before being blown out by the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Ranking five proposed trades should the Golden State Warriors wish to move on from third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga
As part of a rather frantic four-day period for the franchise, perhaps the most noteworthy storyline was Jonathan Kuminga's reported discontent after not playing in the final 18 minutes of the Nuggets loss.
While the 21-year-old would clarify his standing after a season-high 36 minutes on Friday against the Pistons, Kuminga's future at the Warriors nonetheless remains a talking point ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.
Shortly after the report surrounding Kuminga's lack of faith in head coach Steve Kerr, fans around the league began to decipher what the former lottery pick's value may look like. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey took it a step further by proposing five realistic trade packages for Kuminga as Golden State contemplates what to do with the talented forward and the remainder of their roster.
As the trade proposals suggest, there seems to be a significant gap between how the Warriors and the rest of the league may value the former seventh overall pick. While that's usually the case for any player, Kuminga is particularly polarizing as fans try to evaluate what level he could reach.
Let's rank the five Kuminga trades proposed from a Golden State perspective, and more importantly whether or not the franchise should consider any of the following deals were they to be on the table.