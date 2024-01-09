Ranking 5 proposed Jonathan Kuminga trades for the Golden State Warriors
4. Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and a 2026 second-round pick (via Atlanta) for Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro
Okay, here's the second-worst deal from a Golden State perspective. Firstly, it's difficult to see the franchise moving on from Green unless they truly think his repeated misconduct has broken this team to the point of no return.
If they are happy to move on from the former Defensive Player of the Year, the Warriors would almost assuredly want more than what they're getting from the Cavaliers in this deal. Kuminga is a far greater talent than Okoro, not to mention the latter is on the final year of his rookie deal with Golden State needing to re-sign him in free agency should they wish to keep him around.
Then you're essentially sideways moving from Green to Allen -- not the worst move but also not one that screams out as a season-turning one. The 25-year-old has been on a tear in the absence of Evan Mobley, recording seven-straight double-doubles that includes 29 points and 16 rebounds last start against the San Antonio Spurs.
Allen would certainly be an upgrade at the center position, but the Warrior system seldom prioritized big men and so how much more valuable would he be than Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney?
Without Kuminga or Green, there would be a major hole for Golden State at the power-forward position -- would it be filled by Dario Saric, does Wiggins move to a full time starting four? There might be even more questions than Steve Kerr already faces with the current roster.
Add in the fact the Warriors are giving up a pick and this is undoubtedly a bad trade for the Warriors, even if Allen's recent numbers are tantalizing for a franchise who's long been without a center capable of such production.