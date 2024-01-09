Ranking 5 proposed Jonathan Kuminga trades for the Golden State Warriors
2. Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green for Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick
This trade moves us back to giving up the combination of Kuminga and Green, leading to initial hesitancy on whether the Warriors would ever consider doing this deal. At least this return yields a forward in Bogdanovic who could play the four in many of Steve Kerr's lineups including the starting five.
Why the veteran is still on the young and rebuilding Pistons is a surprise to many, but nonetheless Bogdanovic has played well upon his return from injury and Detroit, despite continuing to lose hopelessly, are a better team with him out there.
The 34-year-old is averaging 19.5 points on 44.7% shooting from the floor and a healthy 39.1% from three-point range, while also adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Bogdanovic would be a steady presence for the Warriors, particularly in comparison to Green's hot-headed nature and the still developing Kuminga. Is he a better player than either of those two though? In relation to Green probably not.
Burks has had a solid role on the Pistons, averaging nearly 11 points in just under 20 minutes per game. However, the former Warrior is shooting less than 38% from the floor and would be nothing more than a bit-part player should he return to the franchise.
The real value lies here in the 2027 first-round pick, assuming it's unprotected. The Pistons are miles away from relevancy, to the point where Green and Kuminga may not make that much of a difference. Will their rebuild work before 2027 hits? There's an argument that this could easily be a top 10, perhaps top five selection despite Detroit's current young talent.
Do the Warriors want a 2027 first-round pick though if they're trying to maximize Stephen Curry? Not unless they can flip it elsewhere almost immediately, making this a deal that most fans would be left angry with should they make it.