Ranking 5 proposed Jonathan Kuminga trades for the Golden State Warriors
1. Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and a 2026 second-round pick (via Atlanta) for Pascal Siakam
Here's the first and only deal that the Warriors should strongly consider, and might also be the one that's most realistic given Siakam is known to be available as the February 8 deadline approaches.
Golden State were officially linked to the two-time All-Star over the weekend, with TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes stating, "Pascal Siakam, I was told, could end up being on the Golden State Warriors radar."
The 29-year-old didn't have to do a whole lot in the Raptors blowout win over the Warriors on Sunday, yet still finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting in 30 minutes of action.
That continued a recent good stretch for Siakam who's had 35 and 36-point outings in the past two weeks. Adding a consistent second scoring threat next to Stephen Curry is the main priority, with Siakam fitting the bill as someone who also adds other elements as an effective playmaker and versatile defensive presence.
The trade doesn't come without issue though, most notably the fact Siakam can become a free agent in the offseason. Trading Kuminga for a three-month rental would be nothing short of a disaster, and so the franchise would need assurances that Siakam would re-sign with them long-term.
From an on-court perspective, there's also the issue of Siakam and Green as a fit together in the frontcourt. Siakam's three-point shot has shown signs of life over recent games, but he's still at less than 30% on the season.
Giving up Wiggins, Kuminga and Payton also completely obliterates Golden State's point-of-attack defense, leaving them hopelessly exposed to opposition guards running riot on a nightly basis. Yet given their rather desperate situation right now, perhaps that's a formality they live with in choosing to go ahead with such a move.