Ranking 7 Golden State Warriors free agents by likelihood to return next season
2. Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson's free agency is undoubtedly the biggest question facing the franchise right now. It's worth noting that the veteran sharpshooter can still sign an extension beforehand, but it appears inevitable that he'll hit the market as he explores his options.
The Orlando Magic have been the team most linked to Thompson given their cap space this offseason, though they may prioritize Paul George or Malik Monk as similarly-positioned free agents. The Dallas Mavericks have also been floated as a potential destination for the five-time All-Star, though that would have to be through a sign-and-trade rather than outright signing.
Thompson's future may ultimately come down to how much leverage he'll have in the form of offers from rival teams, and whether Golden State are willing to reach to a similar price point. The belief remains that the 34-year-old and the franchise wish to reunite, but the Warriors will still need to show sufficient respect to one of its greatest ever.
3. Lester Quinones
Lester Quinones was converted from a two-way contract to a standard deal in February, and will now enter free agency where the Warriors hold his early bird rights. The 23-year-old showed enough to suggest he can become a legitimate NBA player, including a 20-game stretch mid-season where he averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in nearly 15 minutes per game.
It's hard to see where Quinones would fit into the Warrior rotation next season, but that could change quickly depending on what happens with Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. Quinones won't necessarily be a priority for Golden State which opens up the possibility of him being targeted by rival teams, yet there's still a reasonable chance he's back with the franchise on a minimum-type deal at the back end of the roster.