Ranking 7 Golden State Warriors free agents by likelihood to return next season
6. Usman Garuba
There was some optimism on what Usman Garuba could provide for Golden State when the former first-round pick signed a two-way contract last offseason. In reality, the 22-year-old spent almost the entirety of the season in the G League where he averaged a double-double.
Despite appearing in just 18 total minutes for Golden State throughout the season, Garuba did sign a standard deal just ahead of the postseason. Whether that was to simply give the Warriors an extra body were they to make the playoffs, or whether it's a sign of Garuba still having a future with the franchise, we'll find out in the coming months.
It's difficult to envisage the Warriors giving Garuba a main roster spot heading into next season, though they may have interest in bringing him back on a two-way again if no rival team shows interest.
7. Jerome Robinson
Jerome Robinson was a beneficiary of the extra two-way slot teams now have available to them, but he was never able to earn a rotation spot with the Warriors in his fourth NBA season. The 27-year-old averaged 3.7 minutes in 22 games, almost all of which came in garbage time.
The former lottery pick produced little in those limited minutes, shooting 33.3% from the floor and a paltry 11.8% from three-point range. It wasn't as if he were able to find rhythm in the G League either, having spent most of his time with the main squad which saw him limited to just 12 games with Santa Cruz.
Given he's no longer eligible to sign another two-way contract, there's zero reason why Robinson would be on the Warrior roster next season. In fact, there's a very real possibility that he's played his last minutes in the NBA altogether.