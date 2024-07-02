Ranking 8 players Warriors could realistically target with new trade exception
8. Matisse Thybulle
Despite matching an offer sheet to retain Matisse Thybulle on a three-year, $33.1 million contract last offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers appear to be heading in a different direction that could make the 27-year-old gettable in the coming months.
Thybulle's one of the most disruptive and elite defenders in the league, essentially a bigger version of Gary Payton II with the same question marks on offense in terms of three-point shooting. Since joining the Trail Blazers via trade last year, Thybulle has shot a reasonable 38.8% and and 34.6% from three-point range on nearly four attempts per game.
While he'd be a handy acquisition given his defensive capacity, Thybulle's inability to garner respect from beyond the arc is too concerning for a team that already lacked three-point shooting before the departure of Klay Thompson. The Australian international could be had without giving up too much draft capital, but the Warriors should certainly be aiming higher.
7. Isaiah Stewart
Golden State addressed their need for a stretch big in the draft by taking Quinten Post with the 52nd pick, though they shouldn't be relying on a late second-round selection as their only option on the roster.
That's where Isaiah Stewart could come onto the radar, with Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reporting recently that the Detroit Pistons are evaluating the market of their former first-round pick. Stewart is about to start a four-year, $60 million contract, putting him on the upper echeloen salary wise of players who the Warriors could target with the trade exception.
The 23-year-old averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, shooting 48.7% from the floor and a career-high 38.3% from three-point range. Stewart makes some sense given his combination of size and shooting, yet the Warriors are unlikely to take the gamble on a player who's still largely unproven and has four years left on his contract.