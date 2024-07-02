Ranking 8 players Warriors could realistically target with new trade exception
6. Onyeka Okongwu
After landing the number one overall pick and drafting Zaccharie Risacher, there's a changing direction at the Atlanta Hawks that started with their decision to trade Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last week.
Risacher and impressive young forward Jalen Johnson may be the only two guarantees on the Hawks roster next season, potentially making Onyeka Okongwu available for the right price. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 10.2 points and 1.3 assists last season, while also adding 6.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game.
Okongwu is preparing to start a relatively team-friendly four-year, $62 million contract. He could have greater impact than the likes of Thybulle and Stewart, but his role as a non-shooting big man means Golden State should look elsewhere.
5. Larry Nance Jr.
Speaking of the Murray trade, Larry Nance Jr. made his way from the Pelicans to the Hawks alongside former top 10 pick Dyson Daniels and draft capital. If Atlanta continue to go down more of a rebuilding route, one can only imagine that Nance could be on the table again.
The 31-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.9 minutes with the Pelicans last season, shooting 57.3% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc (only 1.1 attempts per game).
His two-way ability could be helpful for the Warriors as a back up big man off the bench, with just one year remaining on his contract at $11.2 million. Nance is a more proven and experienced option than others on this list, yet Golden State should still be aiming higher with their trade exception.