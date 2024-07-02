Ranking 8 players Warriors could realistically target with new trade exception
4. Jordan Clarkson
Golden State have holes all over their roster right now, with one of them being the absence of a proven sparkplug scorer off the bench. Jordan Clarkson could fill that void on a reasonable two-year, $28.4 million contract, having averaged at least 16 points in each of the last four years including winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.
The 32-year-old remained a productive player last season, averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, though his 41.3% shooting and 29.4% from three-point range leave a little bit to be desired.
Clarkson could prove a decent acquisition with the trade exception, or perhaps he could be added as part of a more blockbuster trade that also lands his Utah Jazz teammate Lauri Markkanen.
3. Wendell Carter Jr.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently reported that rival teams are exploring trade interest in Wendell Carter Jr., with speculation perhaps ready to rise further after the Orlando Magic re-signed Goga Bitadze on Monday.
The Warriors reportedly had interest in Carter as far back as 2020 when he was with the Chicago Bulls. They could do worse than resurfacing as a trade destination, particularly if they wish to start a stretch big next to Draymond Green rather than impressive young center Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Carter had a slightly down year but still averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc on over three attempts per game. The 26-year-old has two years and $22.8 million left on a declining contract, making him one of the best fits for Golden State if Orlando are a willing trade partner.