Ranking 8 players Warriors could realistically target with new trade exception
2. Kelly Olynyk
Golden State had interest in Kelly Olynyk at February's mid-season deadline, only for the Utah Jazz to send the Canadian home to the Toronto Raptors alongside Ochai Agbaji for Kira Lewis Jr., former Warrior Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round draft pick.
The Raptors followed that by handing Olynyk a two-year, $26.3 million extension, suggesting they'll likely keep him even if the 33-year-old doesn't particularly fit their timeline. If there's a hint that Olynyk's available, the Warriors could renew their interest as a more proven and experienced three-point shooting big man.
Olynyk averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 55.5% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range. The 11-year veteran would present as a significant upgrade on Dario Saric, with his passing and shooting ability likely to prove a nice fit as someone who could be part of closing lineups.
1. Dorian Finney-Smith
After Mikal Bridges' move to the New York Knicks last week, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson appear the next players likely to make their way out of the Brooklyn Nets. The latter doesn't fit into Golden State's trade exception, making Finney-Smith a realistic target who should probably be on the top of their wish list.
The 31-year-old will make $14.9 million next season and has a player option at $15.4 million for 2024-25. Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, shooting 34.8% from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game. The 6'7" forward twice shot in excess of 39% in his time with the Dallas Mavericks -- a number he could reach again with the gravity pull of Stephen Curry.
Not only would Finney-Smith be a valuable forward rotation piece, but his defensive ability (along with that of recently acquired free agent De'Anthony Melton) could allow the Warriors to further explore another trade involving 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins.