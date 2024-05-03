Ranking 8 star trade targets proposed for the Golden State Warriors
1. Kevin Durant
Durant is the only player here who lays claim to being a top 10 player in the league, and therefore it’s not rocket science to state he’d be the most impactful piece for the Warriors next season. Sure he’s 35-years-old, but he’s still one of the league’s most efficient offensive weapons who we know is a seamless fit with Golden State. Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists this season, shooting an incredibly efficient 52.3% from the floor and 41.3% from three-point range.
There’s been no indication of the Phoenix Suns being willing to move Durant, though there have been reports of his displeasure at how he was used this season, and history tells us he’s not afraid of pushing towards a different destination if he sees fit.
While they might not be the all-conquering powerhouse they were during Durant’s first tenure, a reunion at the Warriors would likely catapult the franchise back towards the upper echelon of the Western Conference.