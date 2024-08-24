Recent ranking suggests Warriors best shooting guard isn't who you think it is
The Golden State Warriors have plenty of question marks heading into training camp at the start of October, with one of those surrounding the starting shooting guard role vacated by franchise legend Klay Thompson.
Steve Kerr will have a plethora of options at his disposal, likely to be led by second-year guard Brandin Podziemski who briefly supplanted Thompson in the role last season. The Warriors have also added former Philadelphia 76ers guards De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield, while there's even been suggestions that Andrew Wiggins could move to the two in order to build a front court consisting of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
HoopsHype's recent rankings state that Buddy Hield is the Golden State Warriors best shooting guard on the roster
Podziemski and Melton appear the most likely candidates for the role, but perhaps Hield may be the best option, at least according to recent league-wide shooting guard rankings from Frank Urbina of HoopsHype.
With former guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole ranking 20th and 23rd respectively, Hield was the only current Warrior to feature in the top 30, coming in at 27th ahead of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Grayson Allen and Norman Powell.
"There will be a lot of pressure on Hield this season considering the shoes he has to fill and the fact that the Warriors just missed the playoffs last year, but he certainly has the talent to perform at a solid level," Urbina wrote.
The 31-year-old is arguably coming off the worst season of his career, having averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in split time with the 76ers and Indiana Pacers. Hield still shot a healthy 38.6% from beyond the arc, finishing 15th in total three-pointers made across the league.
Hield's three-point shooting may make him the most like-for-like Thompson replacement, yet many believe a back court of he and Curry would bring too many defensive concerns to be totally viable. However, a strong training camp and preseason could change that, particularly if it becomes painfully obvious that the Warriors need another legitimate three-point in the starting five.