Ranking every Warriors' offseason departure from inconsequential to regretful
After a tumultuous season that culminated in a second-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors had a reasonable roster turnover over the 2023 offseason.
Most of that emanated from their own doing, including a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in June. Eight players departed during the offseason, and nine if you want to include James Wiseman who was dealt to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline.
Which players have the Golden State Warriors come to regret losing last offseason, and which players have provided little to their new teams?
The 2023-24 Warrior roster actually looks far better on paper, largely thanks to the growth of Jonathan Kuminga and the franchise's more ready-made rookies in Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Yet despite that, Golden State are a long way from achieving the same feat of a playoff series victory. They're currently 10th in the Western Conference and face the likely scenario of having to win two Play-In games to just make the postseason.
Was all the change in the offseason worth it? The short answer is yes. The Warriors' struggles have stemmed from the form of their veteran players, notably Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, along with the early season suspensions of Draymond Green. Most of the players they lost or moved on during the offseason were unlikely to significantly change the fortunes of this team.
Let's take a deeper look at all eight players though, ranking them in groups from inconsequential departures to one player the franchise will absolutely regret losing.