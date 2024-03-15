Ranking every Warriors' offseason departure from inconsequential to regretful
Inconsequential - Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Anthony Lamb, JaMychal Green, Ty Jerome
These five players are either out of the league entirely or are having little to no impact on their new teams. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins were traded to the Wizards in June, with the latter having played just 10 games before being waived by the franchise.
While Rollins has now won a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Baldwin Jr. is still trying to find his way into the Wizards rotation. The former first-round pick has averaged eight minutes in 22 games this season, putting up 2.9 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.7% from three-point range. Even if Baldwin works his way into a more consistent role, the Warriors will still feel great about their decision to move him for second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Ty Jerome played less than 15 total minutes in the first two games of the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but has since been out with injury. It's a disappointment for the 26-year-old who the Warriors had initially wished to keep last offseason. Still, with Chris Paul in the fold and the impressive play of rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, there's little need for Jerome on this season's roster.
JaMychal Green remains a free agent after nine years in the league, while Anthony Lamb was playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL when he suffered a devastating torn achilles.
Potential off-court difference - Andre Iguodala
Injuries kept Andre Iguodala from having any impact on the floor last season, and at 40-years-old it would be difficult to see him adding any greater influence had he re-signed rather than retired. While it's difficult to ascertain or gauge the value from an external perspective, Iguodala brought an off-court/locker room presence that could have still been helpful.