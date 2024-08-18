Ranking all Golden State Warriors players into six trade value categories
Despite missing out on 9x All-Star Paul George and most recently Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, it's evident that the Golden State Warriors have been busy and aggressive in trade discussions this offseason.
The franchise finds themselves in an interesting and flexible position entering the 2024-25 season, with the roster containing a number of veteran players, young talent and a host of mid-tier contracts that could be deemed very tradable. But what exactly do the Warriors have at their disposal?
Six different categories can help define the trade value of every Golden State Warriors player ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season
Ranking players by trade value is often hard to evaluate, yet reports surrounding Golden State's recent discussions with the Jazz and Clippers provides a clear indication of how certain pieces are rated internally and in a league-wide sense.
To better understand the trade value of every player on the Warriors roster, let's break it down into six categories from 'untouchable' to those who are unlikely to garner any interest from rival teams.
Untouchable - Stephen Curry
There's only one player that's untouchable in trade discussions, with Stephen Curry remaining in a tier of his own when it comes to importance and value at the franchise. The only chance of a Curry trade is if the 36-year-old pushes it himself, which could become a growing concern if the Warriors struggle to begin next season.
Curry's recent Olympic heroics proves he's still one of the elite players in the league, meaning that despite his age, Golden State would still get a bounty of young assets and/or future picks if he was to be traded in the next 12 months.