Ranking all Golden State Warriors players into six trade value categories
More valuable to Warriors than elsewhere - Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins
After his pair of indiscretions last season that saw him miss 21 games through suspension, it's difficult to envisage Draymond Green being an overly desirable target for rival teams. Perhaps a few could talk themselves into the veteran forward, but not for anywhere near the price it would take for the Warriors to consider such a move.
Green proved incredibly important to Golden State's 27-12 run over the final 39 games of last season, making his previous suspensions all the more frustrating. His chemistry with Stephen Curry, role as the team's defensive conductor, and history with the franchise makes the 34-year-old far more valuable to them than he would be to other teams.
The same can be said for Andrew Wiggins despite being in trade discussions dating back to before the February mid-season deadline. The 29-year-old's poor form last season, combined with the remaining three years of his contract, means the Warriors won't get significant assets in return. Given he remains the team's primary perimeter defender and is an important starting piece, it's unlikely that Wiggins is moved before the start of the season.
Could fetch a first-round pick - De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis
If Golden State wanted to acquire an additional first-round pick for any reason, one of these four players could be used to make it happen. Trayce Jackson-Davis is certainly in that boat after being taken 57th overall just over 12 months ago, particularly given his incredibly team-friendly contract that will see the 24-year-old make around $6.5 million total over the next three seasons.
Moses Moody's trade value has certainly declined after being taken 14th overall in 2021, but there might be a few teams who would be willing to spend a lottery-protected first-rounder to see if they can unearth his upside with greater opportunity.
De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield are more unknowns and aren't trade eligible at the moment anyway. The latter went for essentially two second-round picks at February's deadline, but is now on a far more team-friendly contract and could therefore garner a late first-rounder. A healthy Melton could fetch a late first-rounder too by next season's deadline if a championship contender wants to add a valuable, two-way top six rotation piece.