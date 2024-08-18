Ranking all Golden State Warriors players into six trade value categories
Salary Filler - Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney
Three players who are on mid-tier contracts, three players who wouldn't garner too much in terms of a trade return. Perhaps it's unfair to put Anderson into this category, but while he's a valuable free agent addition to Golden State, his shooting woes last season may make him less attractive to rival teams than the likes of Hield and Melton.
Payton and Looney will combine to make $17.1 million next season, placing them as prime trade candidates as two players who may not feature in a fully healthy Warriors rotation. They're valuable enough to move on as expiring contracts, but it's likely to be in combination with young players and/or future picks to find a significant upgrade.
No one will call about - Lindy Waters III, Gui Santos
Lindy Waters III and Gui Santos are widely projected as the 13th and 14th players on the Warrior roster, with the pair's trade value likely to reflect that. Golden State called about Waters themselves in June, yet the 27-year-old's trade value (or lack thereof) is evident by the fact the franchise essentially just bought him without giving up a single asset after reacquiring the 52nd pick they initially gave up.
Santos was the 55th overall pick in 2022, with the Brazilian forward's value still likely to be around that range despite some impressive moments in his rookie season and a further showcasing of his talents at the recent Paris Olympics.