Rebuilding franchise 'resistant' to moving potential Golden State Warriors trade target
With Pascal Siakam heading to the Indiana Pacers and out of the picture, eyes turn to the next available player that could prove a significant difference-maker for the 18-22 Golden State Warriors.
In the aftermath of the Siakam trade, the Warriors have already been linked to another scoring forward in Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. However, he might not be the best available piece for Golden State to add, particularly for the reported price of at least two first-round picks.
The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly 'resistant' to trading Jerami Grant despite the potential interest he'd have from the Golden State Warriors and others
When Jerami Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract to remain at the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, it didn't particularly marry up with Damian Lillard's trade request shortly after. Now, the 29-year-old Grant is left on a rebuilding Portland team who stand at 12-30 and 14th in the Western Conference.
As a result, trade speculation regarding Grant has already emerged halfway through the first of a five-year contract. It seems the Trail Blazers do want to keep the veteran forward around though, with the franchise resistant to trading Grant according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.
"Portland has been repeatedly described by rival teams in recent weeks as resistant to the notion of trading forward Jerami Grant, who figured to be a target for some teams that missed out on Siakam."- Marc Stein
Were he available over the coming weeks, Grant would figure as a better option than Kuzma despite the bigger contract. That's largely thanks to his two-way ability, with the 11-year veteran capable of guarding the league's bigger forwards while being an ancillary scoring option next to Stephen Curry.
Grant is averaging 21.7 points on 45.9% shooting from the floor and a highly efficient 40.3% from three-point range this season. His three-point shooting in the past couple of years suggests he'd be a great fit next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, while also possessing the ability to create his own shot which is a facet the Warriors desperately lack.
It seems that Grant won't be available though, or if he is it will come at a price Golden State won't want to match. Teammate Malcolm Brogdon is set to be available before the deadline according to Stein, though it's unlikely the Warriors would have too much interest in the 31-year-old.
Golden State remain in a holding pattern right now, with their thoughts centered around the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević. They're expected to retake the floor against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.